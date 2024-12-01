Thailand Seeks Return of Four Fisherman Detained by Myanmar

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand is seeking the return of four of its citizens held by Myanmar, whose navy patrols reportedly opened fire on Thai fishing vessels and detained their crews.

A joint border committee between the two sides is working with Myanmar authorities to release the Thai fishermen, said Thanathip Sawangsang, a spokesman for Thailand’s defense ministry. Twenty-seven Myanmar crew members who were also held will be subject to an investigation by their authorities, he said.

The incident took place off the coast of Thailand’s Ranong province late Friday, when the navy ships were said to have fired at a group of 15 Thai fishing vessels operating inside Myanmar waters. A Thai fisherman drowned while one of the ships was seized.

Thai authorities received a signal for help at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Thai navy statement on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said he will meet with the Myanmar ambassador on Monday to push for further investigations and getting the men back. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she was awaiting more details and doesn’t condone violence.

The joint border committee has sent a letter to Myanmar’s navy, questioning whether its servicemen crossed a line with their actions, Thanathip said.

