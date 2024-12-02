Impeachment Case Filed Against Philippines VP Duterte

(Bloomberg) -- An impeachment complaint was filed against Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte at the House of Representatives on Monday, according to a statement from the party list Akbayan.

“Complaint alleges culpable violations of the Constitution, graft and corruption, bribery, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes,” the statement said.

The complaint said Duterte violated her constitutional oath and engaged in gross misconduct, including failure to properly account for as well as alleged misuse of confidential funds. It also alleged unliquidated cash advances and rigged bidding when she was head of the education department.

A spokesperson for Duterte said the matter has been relayed to her.

The complainants include a group of civil society leaders and former government officials, with the case endorsed by Congressman Perci Cendaña. “The Vice President has reduced public office to a platform for violent rhetoric, personal enrichment, elitist entitlement and a shield for impunity,” Teresita Quintos Deles, one of the complainants, said in the statement.

“Her actions desecrate our institutions, and her continued grip on power insults every Filipino who stands for good governance and the rule of law,” Deles added.

The impeachment complaint followed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s comment last week, saying he’s against impeachment proceedings against Duterte, calling his feud with his deputy a “storm in a teacup.”

