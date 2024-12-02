Japanese Firms Boost Investment in Sign of Confidence Holding Up

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese companies increased investment in fixed assets in the three months through September, pointing to stronger-than-expected resilience in corporate confidence.

Capital expenditure on goods excluding software gained 0.8% in the quarter from the previous period, the Finance Ministry reported Monday. The reading compared with a 0.2% drop in corporate spending reported last month in the initial reading of gross domestic product.

Compared with a year ago, spending excluding software rose a more-than-forecast 9.5% while investment including software gained 8.1%.

The results will be incorporated into revised GDP figures due for release on Dec. 9. Preliminary data showed that GDP grew at an annualized pace of 0.9% in the three months through September from the prior period, slowing from the previous quarter while slightly topping the consensus estimate.

The report also showed investment excluding software gained 3.7% compared to the previous quarter for manufacturing, while it decreased 0.7% for services.

Monday’s data show that overall business investment in the third quarter was stronger than expected, despite corporate profit falling the most since the first quarter of 2022 on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The strength in manufacturing investment suggests some bright spots for Japan’s economy.

