JPMorgan’s Global Investment Banking Chair to Retire, Join Accenture Board

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s global chair of investment banking, Jennifer Nason, is set to retire from the bank after nearly four decades at Wall Street’s largest lender.

Nason, who started her career at JPMorgan in 1986 as a corporate finance trainee on the metals and mining mergers and acquisition team, will step down early next year, according to a memo sent to staff Monday from commercial and investment bank co-chief executive officers Jenn Piepszak and Troy Rohrbaugh.

“An experienced and fearless banker, Jennifer has lent her perspective and expertise to companies and executives at the forefront of technology innovation and development,” Piepszak and Rohrbaugh said in the memo.

After moving from Melbourne, Australia to New York, Nason joined the consumer and retail investment banking coverage team before joining the technology investment bank as a managing director in 1998. She led the technology coverage team for 12 years and then became a global chair.

A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo.

Accenture Plc announced Monday that Nason has been nominated to join the board of the professional services giant. She also sits on the board of mining company Rio Tinto Plc.

