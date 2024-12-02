Marcos Calls Russian Sub in South China Sea ‘Very Worrisome’

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the reported presence of a Russian submarine in the Southeast Asian nation’s waters is “very concerning.”

“Any intrusion into the West Philippine Sea, of our EEZ, of our baselines is very worrisome,” Marcos told reporters on Monday, referring to parts of the South China Sea within the nation’s exclusive economic zone.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer, citing unidentified sources, reported that the Russian Navy’s Ufa submarine was first spotted 148 kilometers west off Occidental Mindoro province in western Philippines on Nov. 28 and had come from Malaysia.

The Philippine Navy deployed an aircraft and a warship to track the submarine’s movements, the newspaper reported. The Russian vessel did not submerge and moved slowly northward, outside of the Philippines’ territorial waters, according to the report.

The sighting of a Russian submarine comes against the backdrop of lingering tensions between Manila and Beijing in the South China Sea.

The Marcos administration has pushed backed against China’s sweeping claims over the waterway, and the US last month said its forces are supporting their Philippine military allies in their operations in the South China Sea.

