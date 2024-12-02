South Korea’s Inflation Picks Up Less Than Expected in November

(Bloomberg) -- The pace of South Korea’s consumer inflation picked up less than expected and stayed below the central bank’s target for a third month, in a sign of price stability.

Consumer prices advanced 1.5% in November from a year earlier, accelerating from a 1.3% clip in October, the statistics office reported Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast the pace of price growth would rise to 1.7%.

The latest data came after the Bank of Korea conducted back-to-back interest-rate cuts in the last two months, as authorities quickly adjusted the focus of policy to safeguard economic momentum.

Policymakers are concerned economic growth may be sputtering after gross domestic product grew less than expected in the third quarter. Donald Trump’s return to the White House next month may create headwinds for the trade-reliant South Korean economy in the form of tariffs and other measures.

The BOK sees the economy slowing to a growth pace of 1.9% next year from 2.2% this year, suggesting a moderation of export momentum. At last week’s board meeting, BOK officials also cut the inflation outlook for next year to 1.9%, a revision of 20 basis points from their August view.

Economists see weak private spending, a cooling export rally and lingering credit risks in construction as factors that may spur the BOK to accelerate its easing campaign next year. How global central banks like the Federal Reserve maneuver their own policies in the coming months will also influence BOK decisions.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Subdued inflation should pave the way for the Bank of Korea to cut rates further in 2025 after it made back-to-back rate cuts in October and November. The economy needs the support, with exports slowing and domestic demand weak.”

— Hyosung Kwon, economist

Consumer prices rose sharply after the government undertook stimulus to shore up growth during the coronavirus pandemic. Many central banks are now feeling confident enough to loosen their restrictive policies after their rate hikes helped tame inflationary pressure.

