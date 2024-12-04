Malaysia, Singapore Postpone Johor Economic Zone Deal to January

Buildings in Johor Bahru city, Johor, Malaysia, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. Malaysia and Singapore signed a memorandum to develop the economic zone in January this year, aiming for the free movement of goods and people between the resource-rich state of Johor and land-constrained Singapore. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia and Singapore will postpone next week’s signing to formalize a special economic zone in Johor, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday.

Anwar said Malaysia was asked to reschedule the annual leadership meeting with Singapore to January after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong contracted Covid on Tuesday night. The deal for the special economic zone was supposed to be signed during the leadership meeting.

Malaysia and Singapore signed a memorandum to develop the economic zone in January this year, aiming for the free movement of goods and people between the resource-rich state of Johor and land-constrained Singapore. The signing of the deal has now been postponed twice.

The Prime Minister’s Office in Singapore didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

