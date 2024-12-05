HSBC’s Annabel Spring to Depart in Elhedery’s Latest Reshuffling

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc said Annabel Spring, one of its most senior female executives, will depart as part of sweeping changes Europe’s largest lender made to the management team under new Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery.

Spring’s responsibilities overseeing private banking and wealth management will be split between Gabriel Castello and Lavanya Chari, the London-based lender said Thursday in a statement.

The changes come after HSBC asked hundreds of senior bankers to reapply for jobs as Elhedery has been spearheading a rapid restructuring of the bank since taking over the top job in September.

“The process has been measured, thoughtful and fair,” Elhedery said in a separate statement. “We have now completed the next stage of these important changes, which will help us fast forward our plans to execute our strategic priorities.”

Elhedery has already cut the company’s management board by about a third in an effort to streamline decision making at the top of the bank. He also reorganized the bank into four new divisions, a move he said would simplify operations.

Last week, group sustainability officer, Celine Herweijer, became the latest senior executive to announce she would be leaving the bank. Her exit follows the departures of other senior managers, including Stephen Moss, head of the Middle East, North Africa and Turkiye region, Colin Bell, who ran the bank in Europe, and Nuno Matos, global head of wealth and personal banking.

Thursday’s Changes

Castello was appointed interim chief executive officer of the global private banking business, while Chari was named head of wealth and premier solutions.

As part of the changes, Matthew Ginsburg, who was previously the bank’s top Asia dealmaker, confirmed he’s still planning to retire from HSBC in March.

Gerry Keefe, who was previously co-head of global banking coverage, is now head of banking in both Europe and the Americas. He will also help oversee the multinational and international subsidiary banking business and credit and lending alongside Jo Miyake.

