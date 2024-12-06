RBI Holds Rates, Adds Cash to Balance Growth-Inflation Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s central bank cut cash reserve ratio to boost liquidity in the banking system, even as it left the benchmark interest rate unchanged citing inflation risks.

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee voted four-to-two to keep the repurchase rate at 6.5% on Friday, in line with the forecasts. The central bank slashed the cash reserve ratio — the proportion of deposits that banks must set aside with the central bank — by 50 basis point to 4%, to ease potential liquidity stress.

Indian stocks briefly reversed losses after the CRR cut, with the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index trading 0.1% higher. The yield on 10-year bond rose four basis points to 7.72%, while the rupee traded slightly higher.

“At this juncture prudence and practicality demands we remain careful,” Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a live streamed address in Mumbai. A status quo is “appropriate and essential,” though if growth slowdown lingers beyond a point, “it may need policy support,” he said.

India’s inflation has remained well above the RBI’s 4% target aim, with price gains accelerating to a 14-month high of 6.21% in October. Das had previously said a rate cut at this stage would be “very risky” and he was in no hurry to join the wave of easing by global policymakers.

The central bank has kept the rates unchanged for almost two years now, but calls for easing are growing louder after a sharper-than-anticipated dip in the July-September period economic growth to 5.4%. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal have both called for lower borrowing costs in recent months.

The central bank lowered its growth forecast for the year through March 2025 to 6.6% from 7.2% earlier and raised its inflation forecast to 4.8% from 4.5% earlier.

Das said the central bank will need to wait for data to confirm a decline in inflation. External members of the MPC, Nagesh Kumar and Ram Singh, voted for a quarter-point reduction.

Liquidity Boost

Excess liquidity in the banking system has dwindled due to the central bank’s forex intervention and is expected to tighten further into mid-December ahead of advance tax outflows. The CRR was last lowered in 2020.

“The RBI has taken note of the tightening durable liquidity and hence delivered the CRR cut,” said Upasna Bhardwaj, an economist with Kotak Mahindra Bank. “We see room for a 25 basis points repo rate cut in February.”

