Yoon’s Impeachment Motion Puts Focus on Korea’s Generational Gap

Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol hold placards that read Arrest Lee Jae-myung during a rally at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, Dec. 7.

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment vote is highlighting a widening generational chasm. On one side are older, conservative voters, who back Yoon. The other end represents younger, more liberal South Koreans, who blame the president and his political allies for a lack of job opportunities and holding them back.

This divide, long a feature of national politics, was hard to miss Saturday. Across Seoul, thousands of people gathered to voice their opinion on an impeachment motion against Yoon, whose bungled declaration of martial law Tuesday night rattled the country and allies like the US.

The president’s fate hangs on the outcome of the vote. Though it was unclear if the vote will happen as scheduled after ruling party lawmakers walked away.

In central Seoul, Hong Hung Chul, 80, a former member of South Korea’s Marine Corps, joined 150 of his peers to protest against impeachment proceedings. Opposition parties have joined forces to oust Yoon after the surprise martial law decree, which he swiftly revoked after lawmakers unanimously rejected it.

On Yeouido island, where Parliament is based, a much younger crowd gathered to demand that lawmakers impeach Yoon. Among them were many people carrying light sticks, like for a K-Pop concert.

“I was infuriated by the illegal martial law,” said Lee Dong-kyu, 25, who walked to the rally site because officials have prohibited trains from stopping at the National Assembly.

“I do think the impeachment bill is unlikely to pass and I can’t imagine what would happen to this country.”

At the heart of the divide are two very different experiences of life in South Korea.

The older generation belongs to an era of post-war struggles, but their hard work resulted in rapid economic growth. They were the driving force behind putting the country on a path toward prosperity, and transforming South Korea into Asia’s fourth-largest economy from the debris of conflicts.

As a result, older Koreans tend to favor conservative administrations like Yoon’s, which prioritize economic growth and national security before fair distribution of resources and friendlier ties with North Korea.

“I’ve been coming down to Gwanghwamun Square every Saturday since ex-President Park Geun-hye was impeached,” said Hong, referring to the ouster of another tarnished premier in 2017. “I say no to another impeachment. We cannot relive that experience again.”

Yet for younger Koreans, years of rapid economic expansion are well over, and they are struggling to find steady employment amid slowing growth.

“President Yoon has ruined the livelihood of university students,” said Kang Hye-ryeong, a college freshman, who wore a blanket on her shoulders as she shouted from a truck.

--With assistance from Sohee Kim, Heejin Kim and Youkyung Lee.

