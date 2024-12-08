Bain-Backed Kioxia to Set Final IPO Price Monday for Tokyo Debut

(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital-backed Kioxia Holdings Corp. is set to price its initial public offering Monday that could value the Japanese memory maker at as much as $5.5 billion.

The Tokyo-based company, which is set to debut Dec. 18 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, last week set a price range from ¥1,390 ($9.26) to ¥1,520. That would value the company as high as ¥819 billion including an overallotment option, with an offering size of ¥126 billion. Depending on demand, the price may end up as low as ¥1,112 or as high as ¥1,824, Kioxia said.

The world’s No. 3 NAND maker is listing at a time when Japan’s IPO market is seeing the largest volume since 2018. Corporate Japan is set to raise about ¥930 billion this year through initial share sales, with Tokyo Metro Co. and Rigaku Holdings Corp. the biggest listings so far, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

“Kioxia could keep its position as third largest in the NAND flash-memory industry,” Masahiro Wakasugi, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, wrote in a note. The company could achieve sales growth in line with the industry average, he said.

Since shelving a plan to IPO in October 2020, a prolonged slump in the price of NAND has depressed Kioxia’s ability to invest and expand its offerings to keep up. The listing would help Kioxia ramp up capacity as it fights to remain relevant in the capital-intensive memory race.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.