China’s Consumer Inflation Slows Even After Stimulus Efforts

(Bloomberg) -- China’s consumer inflation decelerated in November, showing that government efforts haven’t been enough to boost demand and increasing pressure on this week’s key meetings to signal more policy support.

The consumer price index rose just 0.2% from a year earlier, below expectations of 0.4%. Factory deflation extended into a 26th straight month, though the 2.5% drop in the producer price index was slower than October’s 2.9% decrease.

The data came right before the Communist Party’s top decision-making Politburo is expected to hold its traditional December huddle on the economy. This meeting is usually followed by the Central Economic Work Conference, anticipated to take place this week, which will hammer out economic targets and plans for 2025.

“Economic activities stabilized recently but the recovery is not strong enough to boost inflation yet,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “It requires a much stronger fiscal push to get China out of the deflationary environment.”

China’s economy has struggled to break out of deflation, with consumption growth still far below its pre-pandemic levels. The slowdown has prompted the government and the central bank to start rolling out stimulus measures from late September.

Moderating food inflation is starting to be a drag on price growth. Prices of pork, vegetables and fruits — key components of China’s CPI basket — fell significantly from the previous month. Core inflation, which removes the more volatile food and energy prices, picked up slightly to a three-month high of 0.3%.

Dong Lijuan, chief statistician at the NBS, attributed the modest rise in prices to higher temperatures and a decline in travel last month. Accelerated real estate and infrastructure projects helped drive up prices of industrial products including cement, non-ferrous metals and steel, Dong noted in a statement accompanying the release.

The improvement in core CPI and narrowing of PPI decline “shows that corporate and household confidence has recovered faster after a slew of policy stimulus,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

“But residents’ ability and willingness to consume remains low, expectations for private investment are still weak, the property market is still in deep correction, and prices continue to run at a low level,” he said.

There was also an improvement in retail sales in October, partly driven by the long holiday that boosted private consumption. Data on industrial output, retail and investment due next week will show whether that continued into November.

“With the private sector in weak shape, stronger government stimulus is required to spur a recovery in the economy and fend off deflationary risks.”

