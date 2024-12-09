Japan’s Growth Gets Revised Up as BOJ Mulls Rate Hike Timing

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy grew at a faster pace than initially estimated, indicating more strength in the recovery as the central bank parses data ahead of a policy decision later this month.

Japan’s gross domestic product grew at an annualized pace of 1.2% in the three months through September from the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office said Monday. The result beat a preliminary estimate of 0.9%. Economists had forecast an upward revision to 1.0%.

The stronger growth data support the Bank of Japan’s view that the economy will continue to expand moderately. The decline in both net exports and capital expenditure shrank, while inventory growth was also revised up.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is expected to closely examine economic data including its Tankan survey on Dec. 13 before the central bank’s Dec. 19 policy decision. Most economists surveyed last month foresaw an interest rate hike by January, while Ueda said in an recent interview with the Nikkei newspaper that the timing for a hike is “nearing,” fueling speculation that the bank may increase rates this month.

“The reading will probably cement the Bank of Japan’s view that the economy is sturdy enough to withstand a further reduction in stimulus.”

— Taro Kimura, economist

Inflation has remained at or above the central bank’s target for more than 30 months.

Monday’s data confirmed that the economy grew for a second consecutive quarter. Solid consumer spending despite a major typhoon suggested underlying strength in the economy, but some economists are still skeptical about how sustainable the growth is given it was partly lifted by one-off tax cuts ordered by former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

So far Japan’s economy is expected to expand in the fourth quarter at an annualized rate of 1.5%, according to a Bloomberg survey last month.

