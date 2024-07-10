Top Biden Aides to Brief Divided Senate Democrats on Thursday

(Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats will meet Thursday with senior advisers to Joe Biden as divisions persist within the party about the 81-year-old president’s candidacy.

Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti, two of Biden’s closest advisers, as well as campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon will meet with the senators, a Senate leadership aide said.

Several House Democrats have called for Biden to step aside, while Senate Democrats have raised concerns about whether he can beat Donald Trump in November following his disastrous debate performance last month.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond.

