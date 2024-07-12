Cal Poly Humboldt President Exits After Pro-Palestinian Protests

(Bloomberg) -- Cal Poly Humboldt President Tom Jackson Jr. announced he will step down after a tumultuous semester that saw pro-Palestinian protests escalate into building occupations, arrests and a campus-wide shutdown.

In April, pro-Palestinian protesters took over two buildings at the northern California school, demanding stronger support for Palestinian rights and a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. The standoff culminated in a confrontation with police in riot gear, who rounded up and arrested dozens of protesters.

Shortly after, university officials shut down the campus for the remainder of the school year, citing safety concerns and ongoing disruptions. Graduation ceremonies were moved to off-campus locations.

This spring, thousands of protesters set up tent encampments on US campuses across the country, from Columbia University to the University of California at Los Angeles, with many calling for schools to sever financial ties with Israeli-linked entities and US weapons makers. The protests in some cases led to violent clashes between protesters, counter-protesters and the police.

California State University system Chancellor Mildred Garcia praised Jackson for his leadership during “one of the most momentous periods” in the school’s history. In a statement, she highlighted accomplishments like the state’s $458 million investment into the university, as well as growth in research and enrollment.

CSU will conduct a nationwide search for the institution’s next president. Jackson will remain on campus in his role as a tenured professor.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.