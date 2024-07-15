Singapore Issues Restriction Orders to Two Citizens, One Aged 14

The Singapore flag on top of the parliament buildingin Singapore, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore issued restriction orders under its Internal Security Act to two citizens who it says were self-radicalized due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The orders were handed to a 33-year old female former public servant An’nadya binte An’nahari and to an unnamed 14-year old male, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement. The latter is the youngest person to be issued with the order in the country.

Citizens served with restriction orders must observe several conditions including not changing their employment or residence or traveling out of Singapore. They also can’t access the internet or social media.

An’nahari supported the Axis of Resistance, a network of Islamist militant and terrorist organizations including Hamas, the statement said. The male student aimed to fight for the Black Flag Army and was willing to conduct terrorist attacks in Singapore, the ministry said.

