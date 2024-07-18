Trump Makes First Speech to GOP Since Shooting: What to Watch

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is set to address his party Thursday night for the first time since officially becoming its presidential nominee — and surviving an assassination attempt — with a speech aimed at uniting Republicans in his campaign to defeat President Joe Biden.

The Republican National Convention, proceeding just days after a bullet grazed the former president’s ear at a Pennsylvania rally, has been like no other. Coming after a parade of speakers including his primary rivals exhorting people to rally behind him, Trump’s remarks in Milwaukee bring to a close what has been seen as more of a party coronation.

Here’s what to expect:

How do you watch Trump’s RNC speech live?

You can see it on networks including Bloomberg Television, CBS, ABC, NBC, PBS and Fox News, as well as through online platforms such as the RNC’s YouTube channel, X, Facebook Live, Rumble, Amazon Prime, Twitch and Direct TV. The exact start time has not been announced, but convention programming this week has been ending around 11 p.m. New York time.

What will Trump say in his speech?

We could hear familiar lines from his rallies that underscore the contrast between him and Biden, his second-term ambitions to cut taxes and slashing regulations to promote energy production.

Republicans have been pushing the message of unity throughout the week, which was bolstered by appearances from Trump’s primary challengers, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. The former president’s remarks will likely touch on that theme.

What is the significance of Trump’s speech?

These will be Trump’s first public remarks since the shooting. His address could provide the clearest picture of the blueprint for his next administration, after his campaign has spent the past few months swatting away more radical ideas from allies in his orbit. It also comes at the end of the convention and signals the start of the campaign stretch to the November election.

While Trump’s 2016 and 2020 conventions were waylaid by a delegate fight and the coronavirus pandemic respectively, the fanfare around him this year underscores how the nominee, a convicted felon, has tightened his grip on the party, fueled by sympathy over his legal entanglements and the shooting.

What have been the highlights of the RNC so far?

The end of the veepstakes: On Monday, Trump said he had chosen Senator JD Vance of Ohio to be his running mate, after months of suspense and teasing of potential candidates.

Later Monday night, Trump arrived for his first public appearance since the assassination attempt with a large white bandage on his right ear. Later, several people attending the convention were sporting similar bandages to mark their allegiance.

Haley and DeSantis on Tuesday both threw their support behind the former president, although Haley drew mixed reactions from the crowd when she said that she and Trump have had their share of disagreements.

Vance closed out the night Wednesday with a speech that was his first foray onto the campaign trail.

What did Trump’s running mate JD Vance say?

In a speech crafted to appeal to blue-collar, swing-state voters, Vance specifically indicted “Wall Street barons” for the crisis of housing affordability. He also shared stories of his upbringing in rural America as a young boy raised by his “Mamaw” while his mother grappled with addiction.

The Ohio senator and former venture capitalist also drew contrasts between Trump’s isolationist agenda and Biden’s policies that he said have neglected rural America, and he urged the Republican Party to unite especially in the wake of Trump’s shooting.

What is next for Trump’s 2024 campaign?

Trump and Vance are expected to head to Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday for their first rally together, as they look to shore up support among blue-collar and union workers in a crucial swing state that Biden won in 2020. Biden currently leads Trump by 48% to 43% in the state, according to a recent Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll.

What do the latest polls say about Trump and Biden?

Trump is leading Biden with voters across swing states, according to the Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll, while an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll conducted July 5-9 found them tied among registered voters. An NPR/PBS/Marist survey on July 9-10 had the two about even.

Trump has also overtaken Biden in the money race after a second-quarter fundraising haul of $331 million and $285 million cash on hand to Biden’s $240 million on hand.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.