A Brief History of Kamala Harris and Her Politics

Kamala Harris was endorsed by Joe Biden, after he bowed out of the 2024 presidential race.

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is now the obvious heir as the Democratic nominee following President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would not seek reelection. Harris’s ascent is a remarkable turn of fate for a politician whose unpopularity has been viewed as a key reason why Biden initially decided to seek a second term. While Harris, 59, has secured major endorsements and has strong appeal with crucial voting blocs for Democrats — as the first woman of color to serve as vice president — there is still a chance others could mount challenges for the nomination.

What do the polls say about Kamala Harris?

In a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll conducted in early July, 46% of swing-state voters said they trusted Harris to fulfill the duties of the presidency if Biden were no longer able to serve. Some 77% of swing-state Democrats said they supported her to take over for Biden if he were unable to continue.

In an earlier May poll, Harris trailed Trump by seven percentage points in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up in seven battleground states, wider than the four-point advantage Trump held over Biden in the poll.

Polling released since Biden’s disastrous debate with Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, has offered encouraging signs for Harris. A CNN poll conducted after the debate found Harris trailed Trump 45%-47% among registered voters in a hypothetical match-up, compared to Biden who trailed Trump 43%-49%. Harris had previously performed worse or as good as the sitting president in most pre-debate polls.

Harris has also performed slightly better than Biden in polls among young people and Black voters, according to Roshni Nedungadi, chief research officer at the data firm HIT Strategies.

What’s her background?

Kamala Harris is the daughter of an Indian immigrant, her late mother Shyamala Gopalan, and a father from Jamaica, Donald Harris. Her father became a college economics professor and her mother was a breast-cancer researcher, whom Harris often credits as her role model.

In her memoir The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, Harris recalled attending civil-rights protests with her parents as a child — a key source of inspiration for her decision to pursue a career as a lawyer, and subsequently in politics.

Harris identifies as Christian but also attended Hindu temples with her mother growing up. Her husband, the second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, is Jewish. He is the first Jewish spouse of a vice president.

Harris attended Howard University and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation’s oldest Black sorority. She has a law degree from UC Law San Francisco and began her career a deputy district attorney in Oakland, California in 1990. Harris started her career handling domestic violence and child abuse cases.

What did she accomplish before she became vice president?

Harris has been a first in nearly every office she’s ever held. In 2003, she was elected San Francisco’s district attorney, becoming the first Black woman to be named to the post. After that, she was elected as the first African American and first woman to serve as California’s attorney general.

Harris labels herself a progressive prosecutor, often stating that one of her key focuses is on criminal justice reform. That hasn’t spared her from some criticism about her criminal justice record, with some on the left pointing to a rise in convictions.

In her 2009 book “Smart on Crime,” Harris wrote about her philosophy of early intervention and rehabilitation for first-time, nonviolent offenders.

In 2016, she was elected to the US Senate representing that State of California. She became the first South Asian senator in history. As a member of the Judiciary Committee, Harris became known for her lacerating interrogations of Trump administration officials and nominees.

Harris has had her share of difficulties throughout her career in national politics, including some self-inflicted wounds. Her 2020 presidential campaign started with lofty expectations, but flamed out before the Iowa caucuses as she struggled to convey a clear message to voters and her operation was plagued by infighting. Harris bowed out of the race in December 2019. Biden selected her as his running mate in August 2020.

What’s Harris done as vice president?

As vice president, Harris has made unforced errors and sometimes struggled to communicate. She came under fire for her role addressing the root causes of migration as crossings at the US-Mexico border surged. Republicans have pounced on her gaffes and have tried to portray her as a ditz. Harris also had high staff turnover early in her term, with some former aides describing her as a tough boss.

While Harris faltered with parts of her portfolio such as border security, she has energized women, especially Black women who power the Democratic base, and younger voters outraged over the repeal of Roe v. Wade. Over the last year, Harris has spoke out against gun violence and restrictions on abortion. The White House deployed her on the offensive to counter political opponents, condemning book bans and new reproductive health limitations. She has traveled the country to speak to constituencies that Biden had struggled with, and frequently appears in front of audiences of color and young voters, which polls show are among the most disillusioned blocs of the Democratic base. A common refrain of Harris’s is “I love Gen Z.”

Who are the potential candidates for her running mate?

The conventional wisdom is that Harris will turn to a Democrat governor from a swing state, such as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro or North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s name has also come up, as has Pete Buttigieg’s, the Transportation Secretary.

Mark Kelly, a senator from Arizona, is another swing-state option. A former astronaut and Navy combat pilot who entered politics only after his wife, former Representative Gabby Giffords, was shot in 2011. Kelly won office in 2020, winning the seat previously held by John McCain.

Which other Democrats could challenge Harris for the nomination?

Concerns about Harris has some Democrats eying additional governors, including Gavin Newsom of California, JB Pritzker of Illinois and Wes Moore of Maryland. Pritzker, a billionaire, would have the added advantage of deep pockets that could help fund a White House bid. Unlike Harris, they don’t carry the baggage of Biden’s economic and political record.

Harris has a unique advantage: The vice president now can spend the $96 million Biden’s campaign had on hand when he exited the race. A new candidate wouldn’t have immediate access to all of Biden’s campaign cash, and would start with a balance of zero.

Yet donors who already gave the maximum amount to Biden under US campaign finance law would be allowed to contribute to a new nominee — which could allow a replacement other than Harris to more quickly fill their coffers.

