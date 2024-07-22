US, Philippines Foreign and Defense Chiefs to Meet on July 30

(Bloomberg) -- The US and the Philippines’ foreign and defense secretaries will meet on July 30 in Manila as the allies look to strengthen ties amid tensions with China.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with their Philippine counterparts Enrique Manalo and Gilberto Teodoro for joint talks, also known as the 2+2 Dialogue, Manila’s Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

The officials will discuss “enhanced economic ties, broad-based prosperity, and solutions to evolving regional and global security challenges,” the statement said.

Ties between the two countries have grown closer since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office two years ago. The US has gained access to 4 additional military sites in the Philippines and Washington has repeatedly assured the Philippines of its “ironclad” commitment to defend its long-time ally as Manila and Beijing have clashed in South China Sea.

Blinken and Austin are also scheduled to meet Marcos, according to the statement.

The meetings come months ahead of elections in the US that could see a change in administration in Washington D.C. Philippines’ ambassador to the US told Bloomberg last week that he expects a Donald Trump administration to maintain strong US-Philippines ties, should he return to the White House.

The talks later this month follow Philippines and Japan’s 2+2 plus meeting in Manila on July 8, when the two US allies signed an agreement on mutual military visits.

