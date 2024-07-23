Biden Will Speak Wednesday on Decision to Drop Out of 2024 Race

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he will address the nation Wednesday about his decision to end his reelection bid.

Biden said in a post on X that he would deliver remarks from the Oval Office at 8 p.m. Washington time “on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people.”

The president’s historic decision, which came after weeks of calls from fellow Democrats to exit the race following a debate performance that fanned questions over his age and acuity, upended the presidential contest with just over 100 days until final votes are cast.

Biden quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who saw a flood of delegates and fundraising dollars and is now expected to take over as the Democratic nominee and face Republican Donald Trump.

The president plans to return to the White House on Tuesday after isolating at his Delaware beach home due to his Covid-19 case. During that time, Biden hasn’t been seen in person — though he did call in to an event in Wilmington on Monday to express support for his vice president.

The lack of public visibility triggered speculation about Biden’s well-being, even though his seclusion was because of illness. The president’s doctor said on Monday that his symptoms had “almost resolved completely.”

Biden said in his Sunday statement announcing he would no longer run that he believed it was “in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down,” adding that he would “speak to the nation later this week in more detail about my decision.”

