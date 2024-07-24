Germany’s Scholz Sticks to Reelection Plan Despite Struggles

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to seek a second term in national elections next year despite fading support for his coalition.

“I will run to become chancellor again,” the Social Democrat told reporters on Wednesday, responding to a question of whether he might follow US President Joe Biden’s lead and refrain from running for a new term. Scholz said he has strong support from his party and that poor polls are motivation to do better.

“The SPD is a very united party. We are all determined to go into the next general election determined to win,” the 66-year-old said in Berlin, speaking at a press conference that German chancellors traditionally hold before the summer break.

Scholz’s three-party coalition has been mired in conflict almost ever since assuming power in December 2021. A budget crisis — triggered by Germany’s top court striking down key funding tools last year — dealt another blow to public perception and tightened spending constraints just as Europe’s largest economy struggles to resume growth.

The strains have eroded support for the coalition, with less than one in three voters backing the ruling parties. The SPD slumped to a record low in last month’s European Parliament elections, sowing doubts within Scholz’s own party about whether he’s the right candidate to lead the 2025 election. Only a third of SPD party members still support his candidacy, according to Forsa poll.

The alliance avoided the threat of collapse over the 2025 budget earlier this month. A last-minute deal deal was reached only after drawn-out negotiations between Scholz, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck from the Greens and Finance Minister Christian Lindner from the FDP.

The agreement includes measures intended to boost growth and investment. Companies will be allowed additional tax write-offs, while the government will create incentives for people to work longer. The package was approved by cabinet on Wednesday. Habeck said the measures could add 0.5 percentage points to Germany’s rate of expansion.

Hopes of a pickup in the second half of this year were undermined as Germany’s private sector unexpectedly contracted in July and the manufacturing malaise worsened. S&P Global’s Purchasing Manager Index fell to 48.7 from 50.4 in the previous month, worse than any of the estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

The next test for the coalition will come in September, when three states in former communist eastern Germany vote for regional governments, including SPD-led Brandenburg. The far-right Alternative for Germany is leading in all three states, and another poor performance by the ruling parties could further weaken the coalition a year before federal elections.

Scholz had repeatedly voiced support for Biden and expressed optimism that he would beat Donald Trump. On Wednesday, he said it is “very possible” that Kamala Harris, the presumed candidate from the Democrats, will win the election in November

