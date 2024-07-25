Harris Says She’ll Debate Trump After Republican Balked at Host

(Bloomberg) -- Kamala Harris said she would debate Donald Trump and accused her Republican opponent of trying to back out of a previously scheduled face-off in September.

“I am ready to debate Donald Trump,” the vice president told reporters Thursday upon returning to Washington from a speech in Houston. “Now it appears that he’s backpedaling, but I’m ready.”

Trump said Tuesday that he is willing to debate Harris more than once, but suggested he wanted an organization other than ABC News to host the next forum. Joe Biden and Trump agreed to a debate on the network Sept. 10 before the president ended his reelection bid.

“I have agreed to the previously agreed-upon Sept. 10 debate. He agreed to that previously,” Harris said. “The voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage.”

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he is “not thrilled” about ABC News hosting the event, calling the outlet “fake news” but stopping short of saying he would not participate. The former president has previously said he would prefer the conservative-leaning Fox News network to host instead.

The June 27 debate between Trump and Biden, hosted by CNN, proved to be a boon for the Republican nominee. The president’s faltering, disjointed performance set off a panic among Democrats about his age and ability to defeat Trump that eventually drove Biden from the race.

--With assistance from Josh Wingrove.

