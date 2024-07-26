Harris Focuses on Vice Presidential Search as Deadline Nears

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic nominee, has begun vetting potential running mates as she faces a tight deadline before a virtual roll call to complete the party’s ticket.

A campaign spokesperson said Thursday that Harris has directed her team to begin the vetting process — as her presidential effort accelerates just days after she entered the race.

Harris is seeking a running mate who could assume the presidency if necessary and be effective in the role, according to a campaign official who shared details on the search. She is also looking for a governing partner who shares her economic values, including bolstering the middle class and creating equal opportunities.

The selection will be one of the most momentous decisions of her campaign, with a little more than 100 days until Election Day and as she attempts to make up lost ground after a month of Democratic infighting over over President Joe Biden’s future and polls showing Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, with an edge.

Delegates to the Democratic National Convention will meet virtually within the next two weeks to confirm Harris as their nominee for president and her running mate. The exact date of the vote — some time between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7 — will be decided by the convention’s co-chairs.

The convention convenes in Chicago on Aug. 19.

Earlier: Democrats Will Nominate Kamala Harris, Running Mate by Aug. 7

The vice president herself has faced intense scrutiny in the role, with Republicans questioning her readiness to take over as commander-in-chief as questions mounted over the health and mental acuity of Biden, 81, the oldest president in American history.

Biden last Sunday announced that he would no longer seek reelection after a disastrous debate performance that crystallized Democratic fears that he would not be able to beat Trump or serve another term.

The shocking assassination attempt against Trump has also provided a stark reminder of the importance of the vice presidency. Last week, Trump unveiled his pick, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, a populist firebrand in the former president’s image.

Public speculation about Harris’ selection has swirled around a cast of governors and senators, many from competitive swing states that could determine the outcome of the election, including North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has been among those that have received vetting materials, a person familiar with the matter said. Another cabinet member and former 2020 presidential candidate, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has suggested he is open to being Harris’ vice presidential pick.

In an acknowledgment of the way race and gender are factoring into the 2024 election, Harris is mostly considering male and White candidates for the post. Harris, who made history in her role as vice president, would be the first woman of color to win a major political party nomination in US history.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder has been tapped to lead the vetting process, according to a person familiar with the process.

--With assistance from Jenny Leonard.

