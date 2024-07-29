South Africa’s ANC Expels Zuma Over Formation of Rival Party

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s African National Congress expelled former leader Jacob Zuma for starting a rival political group that cost the party its parliamentary majority for the first time since it came to power three decades ago.

The party’s disciplinary committee found that Zuma prejudiced the ANC’s integrity by working with a rival party, Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula told reporters in Johannesburg on Monday. Zuma opted out of appearing before the panel, but made a submission through a representative.

Zuma, 82, led South Africa for almost nine years through a series of scandals before the ANC forced him to step down in 2018 to stem a loss of electoral support. A judicial inquiry found that billions of rands of taxpayer funds were looted with his tacit consent and state institutions were hollowed out during his tenure, though he hasn’t been indicted and has denied any wrongdoing.

Zuma founded the uMkhonto weSizwe Party late last year and it went on to win 14.6% support in elections that took place in May. The ANC secured 40.2% backing — losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since it came to power in 1994 — and went into a coalition with nine rivals to retain power.

Under the ANC’s constitution, Zuma can appeal his expulsion within 21 days.

--With assistance from Ana Monteiro.

