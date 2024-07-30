Acting Secret Service Director Taking ‘Corrective Actions’ After Trump Shooting

Ronald Rowe, acting director of the United States Secret Service, speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee joint hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The Senate is delaying plans to mark up an annual funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security so lawmakers have time to explore whether Secret Service funding issues played into the security lapses surrounding the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

(Bloomberg) -- The acting head of the embattled US Secret Service told senators he’s taking “corrective actions” to tighten security plans following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

“I have taken and will continue to take immediate steps to ensure we do not repeat those failures,” said Ronald Rowe Tuesday during a joint hearing by the Senate judiciary and homeland security committees. “Since my appointment as the acting director one week ago, I identified gaps in our security on July 13 and have implemented corrective actions.”

Rowe became acting director last week following the resignation of former director Kimberly Cheatle, who acknowledged the shooting at the Pennsylvania campaign rally was the agency’s “most significant operational failure” in decades.

Rowe, who said he was “ashamed” of the lapses, said he was increasing vetting of security plans and would expand use of drones to secure sensitive areas. He added that Secret Service personnel will be disciplined if they didn’t follow protocols.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the criminal probe of the shooting, has said the 20-year-old shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, acted alone and made significant efforts to conceal his plans for the attack. FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate also answered lawmakers questions at the hearing.

Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of its probe, special agent Kevin Rojek told reporters Monday.

Investigators say Crooks climbed up on a roof within sight of the outdoor stage and fired a semi-automatic rifle that injured Trump, killed a man and ignited a political firestorm fueled by bipartisan outrage. Crooks was killed immediately after firing the shots by a Secret Service sniper.

Rowe, who showed images of the roof with members of his team reenacting the position of the shooter, said he “cannot understand why there was not better coverage.”

The Secret Service failed to “challenge our own assumptions” that law enforcement partners would carry out all their tasks, Rowe added, though he said the agency is ultimately responsible for the overall security plan.

