Harris to Launch Battleground State Tour With VP Pick Next Week

US Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Harris pledged to find bipartisan agreement on the US-Mexico border at a rally in Georgia, seeking to blunt a line of attack from her rival Donald Trump and address one of her campaigns biggest political liabilities. Photographer: Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Kamala Harris and her yet-to-be-named running mate will launch a tour of seven battleground states next week, looking to seize upon momentum against Republican Donald Trump in the US election.

Harris is expected to pick a vice presidential candidate in the coming days. Her shortlist is said to include Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, though the process remains fluid. Harris will conduct interviews this week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

She and her pick will visit Philadelphia; an unnamed community in western Wisconsin; Detroit; Raleigh, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix and Las Vegas, a campaign official said Tuesday. All the stops are located in states considered battlegrounds by the Harris campaign.

Harris leads Trump by one percentage point — a statistical tie — across the swing states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll released Tuesday showed. The survey was taken after President Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 race.

The chairs of the Democratic National Committee and Democratic National Convention Committee announced Tuesday that Harris was the only candidate to qualify for the party’s primary ballot. Virtual voting will run from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5 to formally crown Harris as the nominee before the party convention later in the month.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.