Maduro Gets Electoral Council Nod in Bid to Legitimize Victory

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s electoral authority ratified President Nicolas Maduro’s victory and its top court began hearings into the result, as his government sought to use regime-controlled institutions to legitimize its position amid accusations of fraud.

The incumbent socialist defeated his opposition rival by about 1 million votes in the disputed July 28 election, the National Electoral Council announced Friday. Maduro earned 52% compared to 43% for Edmundo Gonzalez, according to the council’s tabulation of 97% of ballots cast.

Banned opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, however, says her party has compiled results from witnesses and a network of citizen observers that show Gonzalez, her stand-in candidate, received nearly 70% support.

The electoral council “thanks and congratulates the people of Venezuela for their profound demonstration of democratic vocation,” Elvis Amoroso, the agency’s head and a Maduro ally, said Friday.

Venezuela’s regime is trying to put a stamp of legitimacy on its self-declared victory in the face of stiff international criticism. The US has said it’s clear the opposition won the most votes, a position shared by several countries.

Maduro expelled diplomats from Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Panama, and the Dominican Republic after their governments cast doubt on his victory. Regional heavyweights Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, meanwhile, are refraining from taking sides until a thorough accounting of the vote is released.

The Venezuelan president, who has called for Machado and Gonzalez to be jailed for fomenting protest and allegedly trying to sabotage the election, has asked the government-controlled Supreme Tribunal of Justice to audit the results.

It began its proceedings after the electoral council’s announcement Friday. All of the candidates except Gonzalez attended the initial hearing, where they were told they should hand over all of the documents requested by the judges. It remains unclear how long the judicial review will take.

While initial results were released after midnight on Monday morning, Amoroso attributed the delay between that first bulletin and Friday’s more complete tabulations to cyberattacks the government blames on the opposition.

--With assistance from Jose Orozco.

