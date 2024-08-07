Egypt, Djibouti Offer to Support New Somalia Peacekeeping Force

(Bloomberg) -- Egypt and Djibouti have offered to support a new African Union peacekeeping mission to Somalia that will replace a similar force being retired at the end of this year, according to the continental body.

The AU’s peace and security council met on Aug. 1 and endorsed the formation of the new mission that will be known as the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia, or Aussom.

The council “welcomes the offer made by Egypt and Djibouti to contribute to the elements of the Aussom and encourages other AU member states in a position to do so, to contribute,” the AU said in an emailed statement.

The AU first intervened in Somalia in 2007 and has had troops from nations including Kenya, Uganda and Burundi supporting the fledgling government since.

