General Assembly President Says UN Ready to Mediate in Venezuela

Supporters of Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's president, wave Venezuelan national flags during a rally at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. Hundreds of people crowded some of Caracas's main avenues that run to the center of the city in support of Maduro on the same day that opposition leader Maria Corina Machado emerged to lead her own rally. Photographer: Marcelo Perez del Carpio/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis said on Saturday that the UN was prepared to mediate in Venezuela to ease tension over last month’s controversial elections.

“The UN, I’m sure, would be willing, as we always are, if invited to help and support Venezuelan authorities and people to mediate between the players,” he said.

He told a news briefing in Guyana that Venezuelans would first have to decide whether they wanted the UN to resolve the dispute over the July 28 presidential election.

Francis appealed to Venezuelans to solve their problems “peacefully” through dialogue rather than risk their lives and bloodshed.

