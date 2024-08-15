Vance Accepts CBS Debate With Walz, Setting Up Oct. 1 Showdown

(Bloomberg) -- Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance said he would debate Democratic counterpart Tim Walz on Oct. 1 in a forum hosted by CBS News, setting up a showdown between two candidates whose interactions have grown increasingly acrimonious.

Vance also offered to take the debate stage even earlier, saying he had accepted a Sept. 18 debate on CNN, adding that the “American people deserve as many debates as possible,” in a post on X.

Walz on Wednesday accepted the Oct. 1 invitation from CBS to debate in New York City but made no mention of other forums.

Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris have both agreed to a debate on Sept. 10 with ABC News. Trump has floated other contests as well, including one with Fox News.

Harris will not agree to the Fox News debate, according to a campaign official who spoke on condition of anonymity last week to discuss their plans. The campaign will discuss future debates if Trump shows up to the ABC contest, the official added.

The vice presidential debate will be a critical opportunity for Walz and Vance. Vance, an Ohio senator, has had a rocky start to his candidacy, facing criticism for past comments that mocked women who did not have children. Trump and other Republicans have defended those comments, and the former president has praised his running mate’s performance even as he has discounted the importance of his No. 2.

Minnesota Governor Walz meanwhile has helped Harris coalesce Democrats behind the party’s new ticket, but polls suggest he is still largely unknown to many Americans.

The undercard debate between Vance and Walz has become increasingly contentious. Walz gained national attention by mocking Vance, Trump and their policies as “weird” — a catchphrase which was quickly embraced by Democrats. He has made even cruder attacks against the Republican running mate at rallies. Vance and Republicans have questioned Walz’s military record, accusing him of misrepresenting his service.

