Venezuela Top Court Certifies Maduro Reelection in July Vote

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's president, speaks at the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Maduro asked Venezuela's top court to audit the results of Sunday's presidential election in a bid to legitimize his self-declared victory, despite the opposition's claim it has proof that he stole the vote. Photographer: Gaby Oraa/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s top court certified President Nicolás Maduro’s reelection in July after saying it analyzed voting data handed in by the electoral authority and several political parties.

Maduro won the presidential elections with 51.2% of the votes against opposition candidate Edmundo González, the same result announced by the electoral authority on July 28, Supreme Court President Caryslia Rodríguez said on Thursday. The court is made up of Maduro appointees and has been loyal to him during his presidency.

The court’s decision cannot be appealed, top lawmaker Jorge Rodríguez said earlier this month. Edmundo González, who was summoned by the court, declined to attend after stating the top court did not have authority over the election’s results.

Maduro requested the court verify his victory after claims of fraud by the opposition, a group of political parties led by María Corina Machado. The court said its judges personally supervised the totality of the vote’s tabulations.

