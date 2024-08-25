Harris Crosses Half-Billion Donation Milestone With Convention

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign and its affiliates raised $82 million during the Democratic convention in Chicago last week, pushing their total fundraising haul to $540 million since President Joe Biden announced he’d step aside.

The amounts, detailed in a memo by Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon, underscore the tailwind behind Harris that has reshaped the race against Donald Trump. The total raised in the past month is a record, the campaign said.

After Harris’ speech capping the convention on Thursday, the campaign also set an hourly record for contributions, according to the memo. The totals include the Harris campaign, the DNC and joint fundraising committees.

Women are powering the windfall. A third of those who contributed during the convention were first-time donors, and two-thirds were women, according to the memo.

Volunteers signed up for 200,000 shifts, as the campaign looks to convert momentum from the convention into grassroots efforts.

Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, will tour Georgia on Wednesday and Thursday. Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech on the economy Thursday, as well as appear at an event in Wisconsin later that day and another in Pennsylvania on Friday, according to his campaign.

Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority-owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, has given $10 million to the House Democrats’ largest super PAC this year. He’s also donated $19 million to Future Forward, the flagship super PAC supporting Harris, and $7 million to a super PAC associated with Everytown for Gun Safety.

