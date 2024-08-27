Israel’s Military Rescues Male Hostage, 52, From Gaza Strip

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli security forces have rescued a male hostage who was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7 and taken to Gaza.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a 52-year-old Israeli from the Bedouin town of Rahat, was freed in a “complex operation” in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet — the country’s internal intelligence agency — said in a statement.

He is in a stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical checks at a hospital, according to the statement.

The war in Gaza started after Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, sent fighters into southern Israel. They killed 1,200 and took around 250 hostage. Israel’s subsequent offensive on Gaza has killed more than 40,000 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Around 110 hostages are thought to still be in Gaza.

