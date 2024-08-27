North Carolina Moved to ‘Toss Up’ by Cook Report as Harris Gains

US Vice President Kamala Harris greets attendees during a campaign event at Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence in Raleigh, North Carolina, US, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. Harris will propose sweeping new federal subsidies for parents, homebuyers, and Americans with low-incomes alongside new programs to curb increases in rent and grocery prices as she seeks to convince voters that she would act swiftly to address one of their top concerns rising consumer costs.

(Bloomberg) -- North Carolina has been moved to “toss up” from “lean Republican” by the Cook Political Report, as Vice President Kamala Harris gains ground with Democrats and independents.

“The Tar Heel State looks more competitive than ever,” Cook’s Publisher Amy Walter said in an Aug. 27 report.

President Joe Biden had been trailing Republican Donald Trump by almost seven points when he dropped out of the race, according to Cook Political Report.

Harris has improved on Biden’s vote share, while Trump’s support has remained steady, the report said.

