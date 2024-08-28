Bangladesh Lifts Ban on Islamist Party After Hasina’s Exit

(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh’s interim government withdrew a ban on the country’s largest Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, reversing a decision by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s regime.

The authorities did not find any “specific evidence” of involvement of Jamaat-e-Islami and its associated organization Islami Chhatra Shibir in violence or any subversive activity, according to a notice issued by the home ministry Wednesday.

An interim administration led by Nobel Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus was formed in Bangladesh after Hasina, one of Asia’s longest-serving leaders, resigned and fled the country on Aug. 5 under pressure from millions who took to streets demanding her ouster. Under the constitution, an election needs to be called within 90 days, although a date is yet to be announced.

The latest notice rescinds the ban imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami four days before Hasina’s government collapsed.

