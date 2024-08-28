Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Will Go On CNN for First Campaign Interview

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, will take part in their first joint interview, scheduled for Thursday night on CNN.

The network said Tuesday that anchor Dana Bash will talk to the two Democratic nominees in Georgia, a state that’s crucial to the election strategy of both parties.

The session will mark the first lengthy interview of Harris since she replaced President Joe Biden at the top of their party’s ticket late last month. Her opponent, Donald Trump, and other Republicans have accused her of dodging reporters’ questions and avoiding a substantive discussion of the issues.

Trump has taken part in recent interviews, albeit in relatively friendly settings. On Tuesday night, he appeared with talk show hosted by Dr. Phil McGraw in a conversation that was recorded earlier.

Harris and Trump have agreed to meet in an ABC News debate on Sept. 10.

