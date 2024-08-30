Russia Arrests Two Colombians Suspected of Fighting for Ukraine

The buildings of the Kremlin complex sit beside the Moskva River in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, April 9, 2018. Russias currency extended its plunge, dropping to the weakest level since Dec. 2016, as investors weighed the implications of the toughest U.S. sanctions yet. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A Moscow court ordered the arrest of two Colombian nationals suspected of fighting for the Ukrainian army against Russia, the Interfax news service reported Friday.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, known as FSB, published a video on Friday showing the interrogation of the two men identified as Jose Aron Medina and Alexander Ante. A criminal case was opened into alleged mercenary activities, and the men were ordered held until October 22.

While Russian authorities didn’t provide details about how the men came into their custody, El Tiempo newspaper reported in July the Colombians were detained in Venezuela upon their return from Ukraine via Poland and Spain.

