Biden Says 6 Hostages’ Bodies Recovered, Including US Citizen

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said that Israel recovered the bodies of six hostages who were held by Hamas, including US citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

The bodies were found in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, according to a White House statement. The US administration is working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages, it said.

About 250 people were abducted on Oct. 7 when Hamas stormed into Israel, killing 1,200 people. More than 100 hostages were freed during a cease-fire late last year.

