Zelenskiy Visits Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Alongside Dutch Premier

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof visited the southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday.

Zelenskiy and Schoof visited a local school in an underground shelter in the city, according to a statement on the president’s Telegram channel on Monday.

The Netherlands has remained among Ukraine’s staunchest military allies through a change in government this year — and has provided Kyiv with US-made F-16 fighter jets alongside other assistance.

