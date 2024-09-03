Ex-Top Aide to NY Governor Is Arrested on Foreign Agent Charges

(Bloomberg) -- Linda Sun, a former top aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, was arrested on federal charges that she acted as an unregistered foreign agent for China.

In an indictment filed in Brooklyn on Tuesday that also names her husband, Chris Hu, Sun was charged with crimes including conspiracy to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act and a count of failure to register under FARA. Hochul wasn’t accused of any wrongdoing.

Seth DuCharme, a lawyer for Sun, and Ken Abell, a lawyer for Hu, didn’t immediately return voicemails and emails seeking comment on the charges.

Avi Small, a representative for Hochul, said Sun was hired more than a decade ago and later fired.

“We terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process,” Small said in a statement.

Brooklyn US Attorney Breon Peace alleges in the 63-page indictment that Sun “repeatedly violated internal rules and protocols” of the governor’s office to “provide improper benefits” to China and the Communist Party. That includes providing unauthorized invitations from the governor’s office that were used by Chinese officials in the US to have meetings with the state.

Sun and Hu, who were arrested at their Manhasset, New York, home, are expected to make an initial court appearance in federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to John Marzulli, a spokesman for Peace. Marzulli said the couple’s home, on Long Island’s north shore, was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in July.

