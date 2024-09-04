Israel Open to Negotiating Gaza-Egypt Border Area at End of War

(Bloomberg) -- Israel is open to negotiating the issue of the military’s control of Gaza’s border with Egypt after the end of the war with Hamas, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer said, though must maintain a presence to prevent the group re-arming during a proposed truce.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Dermer said the question of control over the so-called Philadelphi Corridor is among around a half-a-dozen disputes holding up a cease-fire agreement with Hamas. The US, Qatar and Egypt have been attempting to broker a deal between the two sides for several months without success.

“Believe me, Israel’s government wants to get to a deal, said Dermer, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet. “What we are not willing to do is go to a deal that is going to endanger the security of 10 million Israelis,” he said.

Netanyahu plans to attend the UN General Assembly in New York this month to argue Israel’s case in the ongoing war, Dermer said.

Israel and Hamas have been at war for almost 11 months, and the conflict has ignited hostilities on other Middle East fronts.

