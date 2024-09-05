UK Firms Expect to Raise Prices by the Least in Three Years

(Bloomberg) -- UK businesses expect to raise their own prices by the least in three years, before the Bank of England started to cut interest rates, a sign that firms see price pressures remaining contained.

The BOE’s survey of chief financial officers showed expected price growth over the next year easing to 3.4% last month, the lowest reading since August 2021.

The Decision Maker Panel survey found companies expect slightly higher overall inflation at 2.6%, the first increase in the measure in over a year. However, it will be of little surprise to the the BOE, which has predicted that inflation will pick up marginally during the rest of the year.

The figures will be welcomed by the BOE rate-setters who backed an interest-rate cut last after they pointed to “waning wage and price pressures” in the DMP survey as key to their decision.

Wage growth over the next year was expected to be 4.1%, unchanged from the previous month. Employment growth over the last three months eased to 0.7%, suggesting the labor market is “continuing to loosen,” the BOE said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.