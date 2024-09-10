Israel Says Military Shot Dead US-Turkish Woman Unintentionally

(Bloomberg) -- Israel said it is “highly likely” that its military shot dead an American-Turkish citizen last week by accident.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was killed during a protest in the West Bank town of Beita on Friday. Turkey blamed the Israel Defense Forces, which in a social media post at the time said its troops fired toward “a main instigator” of violence.

“It is highly likely,” the military said on Tuesday, “that she was hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire which was not aimed at her, but aimed at the key instigator of the riot.”

The incident took place during a violent riot in which dozens of Palestinians burned tires and threw rocks toward security forces, the IDF said.

