US Sanctions Venezuela Court, Election Officials Over Vote

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelas president, lower left, speaks to Caryslia Rodriguez, president of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a judiciary event at the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

(Bloomberg) -- The US announced sanctions Thursday on 16 officials tied to Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro over claims that they obstructed “free and fair” elections in the country.

Among those sanctioned are the president of the country’s Supreme Court and a director of its electoral council. In addition, the State Department is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on officials backing Maduro.

“The Treasury Department is targeting key officials involved in Maduro’s fraudulent and illegitimate claims of victory and his brutal crackdown on free expression following the election, as the overwhelming majority of Venezuelans call for change,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement. “The Biden-Harris administration will continue to use our tools to hold Maduro and his cronies accountable and support the democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people.”

The measures target key leaders the US says collaborated with Maduro to undermine the July 28 vote, a list that includes members of the electoral authority, Venezuela’s top court, the National Assembly and the intelligence and military intelligence police, known as Sebin and Dgcim.

The US hopes the latest round of sanctions can pressure Maduro and his allies to change tack before Jan. 5, when Venezuela’s new presidential term is set to start, according to senior Biden administration officials, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

The latest sanctions come a month and half after the electoral authority declared that Maduro was reelected for a third consecutive term, despite data published by the opposition that indicated he lost by a wide margin. Protests against Maduro’s claim of victory swept the capital Caracas and other cities in the days after the vote, with more than 2,400 Venezuelans arrested — including more than 100 minors — in the fiercest crackdown of his 11-year rule.

The US and others have questioned the legitimacy of the vote count, and some Maduro allies have called on the government to release tabulations. On Saturday, presidential candidate Edmundo González fled Venezuela and sought asylum in Spain after Maduro’s government ordered his arrest.

Among those sanctioned Thursday are Supreme Court President Caryslia Rodríguez and Judge Inocencio Figueroa; electoral council director Rosalba Gil and secretary general Antonio Meneses. Also included are prosecutor Dinorah Bustamante; National Assembly Vice President Pedro Infante and Asdrubal Brito, director of the military counterintelligence police.

Including the latest actions, Treasury has sanctioned more than 140 current or former Venezuelan officials, and imposed about 2,000 visa restrictions.

This month, the US Justice Department seized one of Maduro’s planes, a Dassault Falcon 900EX jet, after concluding it was bought and operated in violation of US sanctions. The jet, which has been flown to Florida, was seized earlier this year by police in the Dominican Republic when it landed in Santo Domingo.

