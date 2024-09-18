South Africa Lawmakers Back Statistics Office Plea to Up Budget

(Bloomberg) -- South African lawmakers backed a plea by the national statistical service to boost its budget by 294 million rand ($16.7 million), though the decision lies with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

Statistician General Risenga Maluleke warned that the budget increases was needed to stop the loss of critical staff and preserve the credibility of the agency, which is responsible for collecting and analysing the nation’s key economic and demographic trends.

“Statistics is an engine that helps inform our policy decisions, budget allocations to national, provincial, and municipal governments, and ultimately our long-term objectives,” said Appropriations Committee Chairman Mmusi Maimane.

Godongwana is expected to deliver a medium-term budget review on Oct. 30 that will outline government spending plans and priorities.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.