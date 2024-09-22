Federal Agents Search Acting NYPD Commissioner’s Homes, NYT Says

(Bloomberg) -- Interim New York Police Department commissioner, Thomas Donlon, said federal agents searched his homes and seized materials unrelated to the department, according to a report from the New York Times.

Donlon only recently took the role after his predecessor Edward Caban resigned amid a federal investigation that led to agents searching his home this month. Caban hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing.

“They took materials that came into my possession approximately 20 years ago and are unrelated to my work with the New York City Police Department,” Donlon said in a press release issued by the department late Saturday, the newspaper reported.

He didn’t provide any details on what materials were seized, or how many homes had been searched, and it wasn’t clear which agency conducted the searches. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New York office said early Sunday that it wouldn’t comment on the matter, according to the report.

