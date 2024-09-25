French September Consumer Confidence Unexpectedly Rises

(Bloomberg) -- French consumer confidence unexpectedly rose in September to the highest level since February 2022, the month that Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. The reading increased to 95, according to statistics agency Insee, higher than the mean estimate of economists. Consumer spending has been a weak spot recently in French growth, making the report an unexpected bit of good news for Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s new government.

