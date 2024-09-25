Trump Plans to Return to Site of Shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is planning to return to the site of the first assassination attempt on his life, a move that highlights one of the most shocking moments of the 2024 campaign with the potential to motivate supporters to show up to vote.

Trump will hold a rally at the fairgrounds in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5, exactly one month before Election Day. At a rally there two months ago, a gunman’s bullet grazed his ear. The image of a bloodied Trump standing up after the shooting, fist pumped and mouthing “Fight!” has become one of the most iconic images of the campaign, emblazoned upon T-shirts, vehicles and splashed across social media.

“President Trump’s return to Butler will stand as a tribute to the American spirit. In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word. Every time our nation is struck by attack or hardship, we rally, we persevere, and we prevail,” the Trump campaign said in a statement announcing the event.

The July 13 assassination attempt was not the only time Trump’s life was threatened this cycle. Another gunman scoped out his Florida golf course earlier this month and was captured after a shootout with US Secret Service. The campaign says it has also been briefed about Iran plotting attacks on the former president.

At a rally in North Carolina earlier Wednesday, Trump called Butler “a great place” and then said, “we’re going back to Butler, by the way. We’re going to go back and finish our speech.”

Trump has used the attacks against him to galvanize Republicans behind him and raise millions from small-dollar donors. Since the Butler shooting, his campaign has faced several stumbles as they struggled to recalibrate messaging to adapt to Vice President Kamala Harris’ entrance in the race after President Joe Biden dropped out.

--With assistance from Hadriana Lowenkron.

