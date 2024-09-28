Harris, Trump Neck and Neck in NYT Polls on Michigan, Wisconsin

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are essentially tied in the swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin, according to polls from the New York Times and Siena College published on Saturday.

In Michigan, 48% of likely voters backed Harris for president compared with Trump’s 47%. In Wisconsin, the Democratic nominee leads with 49% against Trump’s 47%. Previous polling from early August showed Harris with a larger edge.

The margin of error is about plus or minus four percentage points for each poll, suggesting it’s far too close to call.

In the surveys, Trump showed strength on economic issues, and the economy was cited as the most important issue to voters, followed by reproductive rights.

The surveys were conducted by telephone Sept. 21-26 among 688 likely voters in Michigan and 680 in Wisconsin.

The poll also showed that Harris leads with 52% to Trump’s 43% among 680 voters in Nebraska’s Second Congressional District, whose lone electoral vote may prove decisive in the Electoral College.

