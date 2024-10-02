Vance, Walz Land Blows, But No Knockout in Debate: Key Takeaways

JD Vance, left, and Tim Walz during the first vice presidential debate at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.

(Bloomberg) -- Vice presidential nominees Tim Walz and JD Vance sparred over abortion rights, foreign policy and housing costs in the sole vice presidential debate — and what could be the final widely viewed political event before the Nov. 5 election.

Vance was buoyed by extensive experience sparring with television hosts, while Walz had a shaky start. But both candidates largely met the moment: make no gaffe large enough to imperil their party’s ticket with the small sliver of undecided voters.

Here are the key takeaways:

Mutual Respect

By Trump-era standards, it was a remarkably respectful and issue-oriented debate. Over 107 minutes with two CBS commercial breaks, each candidate repeatedly took pains to find agreement and acknowledge the good faith of his counterpart — while training fire on the candidates at the top of the ticket.

Shaky Start

Walz, a former social studies teacher, congressman and now Minnesota governor, appeared nervous in the debate’s opening minutes and had a gaffe or two, including saying “I’ve become friends with school shooters” when he appeared to mean the victims’ families. But he steadied himself as time went on. Vance, who has often been mired in controversy since joining the race, demonstrated why Donald Trump chose him as his running mate, showing a command of issues and counterattacking on every one.

Middle-Class Focus

Vance’s main line of attack — across issue areas ranging from Iran’s attacks on Israel to bringing down housing costs — was that Vice President Kamala Harris has had three-and-a-half years to implement the policies she’s proposing. “If Kamala Harris has such great plans for how to address middle-class problems, then she ought to do them now — not when asking for a promotion,” Vance said. Walz attacked Trump on his presidential record, from Covid-19 to health care to the loss of manufacturing jobs.

Awkward Moments

Walz said he “misspoke” when he said he was in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square protests, after Minnesota Public Radio reported Monday that his timeline didn’t add up. “I’m a knucklehead at times,” Walz said. “A lot of times I will talk a lot and get caught up in the rhetoric.” Vance similarly said he was wrong on his initial assessment of his running mate. “I have always been open. Sometimes I have disagreed with the president, but I have also been extremely open about the fact that I was wrong about Donald Trump. I was wrong.”

Abortion Standoff

The issues of abortion and guns, predictably, provided the emotional high points of the debate. Vance denied supporting a national ban on abortion, saying that he and Trump were intent on “earning the American people’s trust back on this issue, where they frankly just don’t trust us.” But he also accused Democrats of being “pro-abortion.” Walz responded: “No we are not. We’re pro-women. We’re pro-freedom to make your choice.”

Jan. 6 Re-Litigated

Another tense exchange came over the 2020 election, with Walz pointedly attacking Trump for fomenting the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. After Walz asked Vance whether Trump lost the 2020 election, Vance said, “I’m focused on the future.” Walz replied: “That is a damning non-answer.”

